Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 8.2%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.