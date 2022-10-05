Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Showa Denko K.K. Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.