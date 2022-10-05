Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 105,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 136,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.