SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.44. 69,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,386,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a market cap of $690.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.