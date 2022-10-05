SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.44. 69,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,386,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $690.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.