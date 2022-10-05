SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

DIA opened at $303.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.52 and its 200-day moving average is $323.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $287.04 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

