SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.32.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.