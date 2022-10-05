SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

