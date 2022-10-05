SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.