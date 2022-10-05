SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,780,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 486,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 479,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 695.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RCD stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $161.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.