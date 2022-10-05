SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.19.

