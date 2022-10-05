SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30.

