Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $25,445,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

