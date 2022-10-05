Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $25,445,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
