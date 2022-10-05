Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Codexis worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 308,492 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,989 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 43,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

