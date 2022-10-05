Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. REGENXBIO accounts for about 0.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

RGNX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $970.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

