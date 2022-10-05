Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,910 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,910 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Eric Ostertag acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 838,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $7,525,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,835,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,424,855.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Ostertag purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 838,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

