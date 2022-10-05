SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $29.50. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 552 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 278,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at $87,800,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $119,000.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

