Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $80.87

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.87, but opened at $77.58. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 254 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

