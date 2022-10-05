SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Trading Down 0.4%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 10,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.