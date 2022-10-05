Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 247.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 64.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 37,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

