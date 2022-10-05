Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 38.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 108,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $6,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.