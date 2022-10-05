Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 2,435 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. 100,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

