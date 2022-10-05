Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 6,246 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,780 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 456,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 785,482 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 208,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 90,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

