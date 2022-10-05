Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 890,920 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29.

