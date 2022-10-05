Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 344,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,759,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,231. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
