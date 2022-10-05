Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after buying an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

