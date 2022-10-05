Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 759 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $301.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,233. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $287.04 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.