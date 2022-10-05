Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Boosted by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

SNOW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $183.88. 77,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,330. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

