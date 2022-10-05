Societe Generale Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 4.20

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 1,938,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,435,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

