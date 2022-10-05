Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $583.36

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.36 ($7.05) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($6.95). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 597.50 ($7.22), with a volume of 1,819 shares changing hands.

Sopheon Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,791.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.85.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

