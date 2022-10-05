South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 12-Month High at $385.57

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385.57 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 617139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The firm has a market cap of £10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.27.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.