South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 12-Month High at $385.57

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385.57 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 617139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.66).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The firm has a market cap of £10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.27.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.
