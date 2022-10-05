SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 8.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 126,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,451. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

