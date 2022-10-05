SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. 166,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,365. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

