SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2,353.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 385,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,780. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

