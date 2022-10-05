Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE SPB traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

