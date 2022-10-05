SpookySwap Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (BOO)

SpookySwap (BOO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, SpookySwap has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpookySwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpookySwap has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $574,330.00 worth of SpookySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpookySwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

About SpookySwap

SpookySwap’s launch date was April 24th, 2021. SpookySwap’s total supply is 9,390,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,000 tokens. SpookySwap’s official website is spooky.fi. SpookySwap’s official Twitter account is @spookyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpookySwap is https://reddit.com/r/spookyswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpookySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookySwap (BOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpookySwap has a current supply of 9,390,930.32215674. The last known price of SpookySwap is 1.50007953 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $560,825.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spooky.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpookySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpookySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpookySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpookySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.