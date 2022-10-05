Stable UNI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,230.00 (ONEUNI)

Stable UNI (ONEUNI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Stable UNI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Stable UNI has a market cap of $10.72 million and $29,230.00 worth of Stable UNI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stable UNI token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Stable UNI Profile

Stable UNI’s total supply is 1,887,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,776,524 tokens. The official message board for Stable UNI is medium.com/ichifarm. Stable UNI’s official website is app.ichi.org. Stable UNI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stable UNI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stable UNI (ONEUNI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stable UNI has a current supply of 1,887,843.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stable UNI is 0.99442981 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.ichi.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stable UNI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stable UNI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stable UNI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

