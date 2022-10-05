Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 210,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,089,133.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 393,857 shares of company stock worth $586,612. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 11.5 %

LAB stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Standard BioTools has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

