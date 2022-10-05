Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 121,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,099. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

