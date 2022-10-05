Stargaze (STARS) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Stargaze (STARS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Stargaze token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargaze has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $79,928.00 worth of Stargaze was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stargaze has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargaze Profile

Stargaze’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. Stargaze’s total supply is 999,999,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,102,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Stargaze is https://reddit.com/r/stargaze and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stargaze’s official website is stargaze.zone. The official message board for Stargaze is mirror.xyz/stargazezone.eth. Stargaze’s official Twitter account is @stargazezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargaze

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargaze (STARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cosmos platform. Stargaze has a current supply of 999,999,503 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stargaze is 0.03451807 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,474.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stargaze.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargaze directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargaze should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargaze using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

