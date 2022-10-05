Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Steelcase Stock Up 4.7 %

SCS opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Steelcase by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

