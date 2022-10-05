Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Up 34.5%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) shot up 34.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 107,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 160,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Stelmine Canada Stock Up 12.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of C$19.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.64.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
