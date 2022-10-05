Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 0.5%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

