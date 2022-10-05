StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 228,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

