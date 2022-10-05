StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CTT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.41.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
