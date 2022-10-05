StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
