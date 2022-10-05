StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance

HMTV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

