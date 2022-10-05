StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
ManTech International stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $96.00.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
