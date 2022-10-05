StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ManTech International Stock Performance

ManTech International stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManTech International

About ManTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 248.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 982.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

