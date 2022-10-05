StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
