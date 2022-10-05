StockNews.com Lowers YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

