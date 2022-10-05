StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to “Buy”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NYSE KDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,295. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

