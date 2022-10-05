StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to “Buy”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
NYSE KDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,295. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
