StockNews.com Upgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Buy

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

THG traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 135,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,977. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.