Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.64. 8,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

