Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.64. 8,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Stride Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
