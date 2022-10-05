Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 79,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.